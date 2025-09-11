High Court Delivers Setback to Hansika Motwani in Domestic Violence Case

The Bombay High Court dealt a blow to actress Hansika Motwani. Her petition to quash a domestic violence case filed against her was dismissed by the court. The case originated in December 2024, when Muskan Nancy James, wife of Hansika’s brother Prashanth Motwani, lodged a complaint alleging harassment by Hansika and other family members.

A Family Dispute Turns Legal Battle

The story dates back to 2020, when Prashanth Motwani, a businessman, married TV actress Muskan Nancy James. Initially, a happy union, the relationship soon faced turmoil. Differences arose between the couple, and they mutually decided to separate. Amid this process, Muskan accused Hansika, her mother-in-law Jyothi James, and Prashanth of subjecting her to harassment.

Muskan claimed that Hansika pressured her to provide cash worth ₹20 lakhs and expensive gifts, threatening consequences if she refused. Acting on this complaint, the police registered a case of domestic violence against Hansika and her family.

Hansika’s Defense: A Financial Dispute Disguised as Harassment

Hansika Motwani strongly rejected the allegations. In her petition, she argued that the real issue was a financial disagreement. She claimed that Prashanth had spent ₹27 lakhs on wedding arrangements through a planner, and Muskan later demanded repayment as part of their separation process.

Hansika alleged that Muskan had no genuine grievance of harassment but instead filed the case out of revenge to pressure the family into paying the money. She called the case malicious and baseless, designed to tarnish her image and cause trouble.

Court’s Verdict: No Quashing, Case Moves Ahead

Despite Hansika’s arguments, the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition to quash the case. The court emphasized that there was no clear reason to stop the case at this point and allowed the legal process to proceed. This ruling means that Hansika and her family now face a lengthy legal battle. The matter will proceed through the judicial system, with evidence examined and the final decision pending.

The Other Side of the Story: Prashanth’s Version

Prashanth Motwani also gave his side of the story. He claimed that Muskan began harassing him almost immediately after their marriage. According to him, she intended to create disputes and file false cases to pressure them. He stated that the separation was mutual and not due to any misconduct from their side.

This case highlights how complicated family disputes can escalate into public legal battles, especially when celebrities are involved. The court’s decision shows that allegations of domestic violence must be investigated seriously, rather than being dismissed prematurely. Besides this, there are also rumours that Hansika’s relationship with her husband Sohael is in trouble. For Hansika, this is a difficult chapter. As the case moves forward, it continues to draw public and media attention, testing her personal and professional life. Meanwhile, the family stands divided, each party waiting for the next legal development.