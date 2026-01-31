HIT 4: Karthi joins the Franchise

Tamil actor Karthi came as a surprise during the end title cards of HIT 3 that featured Natural Star Nani in the lead role. Nani announced that Karthi will take up the fourth installment of the HIT franchise. Director Sailesh Kolanu is working on the script and a formal meeting took place between Karthi and Sailesh. Karthi will allocate dates for the film next year and the shoot starts in 2027.

Karthi will be seen as a cop and this is his straight Telugu film after years. Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema will produce the project. Sailesh will direct Roshan’s next film and he will shift his focus on to HIT 4 next year. The cast and crew members will be finalized next year. For now, the script work is going on and Nani has given his nod for the idea alone. More details are expected to be announced by the team early next year.