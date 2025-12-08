Horror Thriller Eesha Trailer: Another BB for Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati

Eesha is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Srinivas Manne, featuring an impressive ensemble that includes Thrigun, Akhil Raj, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Babloo Prithveeraj in key roles. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner.

The team recently unveiled a terrifying trailer. The Eesha trailer begins with four friends who decide to expose fake gurus. Babloo Prithveeraj challenges them by proving the existence of ghosts, introducing us to an eerie world filled with spine-chilling moments. The four friends soon feel fear in every bone of their bodies.

The trailer showcases a mysterious house filled with lurking spirits where the friends become trapped. What happened to them? What is the story behind the abandoned building? Did the friends survive? What is the origin of these ghosts? The trailer raises many intriguing questions, and the makers promise an edge-of-the-seat, haunting experience.

As the narrative hints at the characters’ haunting encounters and the terrifying mysteries surrounding an abandoned house, the film promises an intense cinematic experience. Eesha is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 12th, 2025.

Presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film boasts music by RR Dhruvan and visuals crafted by cinematographer Santosh Sanamoni. Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, who delivered consecutive successes with Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, are now set to bring this chilling project to theatres.