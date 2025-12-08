x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Horror Thriller Eesha Trailer: Another BB for Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati

Published on December 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film
image
IndiGo Flight Chaos: A Deeper Look at the Crisis and the Questions Around Regulation
image
After Nine years, Malayalam actor Dileep Walks Free

Horror Thriller Eesha Trailer: Another BB for Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati

Eesha is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Srinivas Manne, featuring an impressive ensemble that includes Thrigun, Akhil Raj, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Babloo Prithveeraj in key roles. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner.

The team recently unveiled a terrifying trailer. The Eesha trailer begins with four friends who decide to expose fake gurus. Babloo Prithveeraj challenges them by proving the existence of ghosts, introducing us to an eerie world filled with spine-chilling moments. The four friends soon feel fear in every bone of their bodies.

The trailer showcases a mysterious house filled with lurking spirits where the friends become trapped. What happened to them? What is the story behind the abandoned building? Did the friends survive? What is the origin of these ghosts? The trailer raises many intriguing questions, and the makers promise an edge-of-the-seat, haunting experience.

As the narrative hints at the characters’ haunting encounters and the terrifying mysteries surrounding an abandoned house, the film promises an intense cinematic experience. Eesha is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 12th, 2025.

Presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film boasts music by RR Dhruvan and visuals crafted by cinematographer Santosh Sanamoni. Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, who delivered consecutive successes with Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, are now set to bring this chilling project to theatres.

Next Kadapa: Mayor Election Turns Into a Test for Jagan Previous Akhanda 2 Release: Court Directions Crucial
else

TRENDING

image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film
image
After Nine years, Malayalam actor Dileep Walks Free
image
Chiru and Venky duo will be a blast in the MSG climax – Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film
image
IndiGo Flight Chaos: A Deeper Look at the Crisis and the Questions Around Regulation
image
After Nine years, Malayalam actor Dileep Walks Free

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
IndiGo Flight Chaos: A Deeper Look at the Crisis and the Questions Around Regulation

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event