Huge advantage for Kalki 2898 AD in AP

Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggest film for Indian cinema and it is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt has been making bold statements against YSRCP government and Prabhas fans are worried as they would trouble the film if they retain the power. But with TDP and Janasena wave all over, everyone is relaxed. The team of Kalki 2898 AD will approach the new government of AP for special premieres and ticket hikes considering the budget on which the film was made. It would be an easy task for Ashwini Dutt and Kalki 2898 AD will have a huge advantage in Andhra Pradesh.

For now, there would be no special premieres in Telangana and we have to wait to see if Kalki 2898 AD gets special permission from the government of Telangana. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for June 27th, 2024 release across the globe. Kalki 2898 AD will also have a wide release in the North Indian belt considering the star cast involved.