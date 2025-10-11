x
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Home > Movie News

Interesting Details about Simbu’s Telugu Debut

Published on October 11, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood producers are shelling out big money and are roping in Tamil stars. They are ready to pay the quoted remuneration for Tamil stars irrespective of their current market and business. After Dhanush, Simbu is now all set to make his Telugu debut very soon. Sithara Entertainments, one of the leading production houses of Telugu cinema is in plans to lock Simbu’s straight Telugu film. Deepak Reddy who won numerous awards with his short film Manasanamaha has pitched an idea and the producers are impressed.

The discussions are going on and Simbu was approached. The discussions are currently in final stages and an official announcement would be made if the financials will work out. Sithara Entertainments has delivered super hits with Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan in the past and they are producing the first Telugu film of Suriya and it is under shoot. Simbu’s project will be announced at the right time and the project starts after he completes his current commitments. It would be a bilingual.

Next Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Music Composers Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Intense Survival Task & Shocking Betrayal in Captaincy Race
