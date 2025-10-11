Interesting Details about Simbu’s Telugu Debut

Tollywood producers are shelling out big money and are roping in Tamil stars. They are ready to pay the quoted remuneration for Tamil stars irrespective of their current market and business. After Dhanush, Simbu is now all set to make his Telugu debut very soon. Sithara Entertainments, one of the leading production houses of Telugu cinema is in plans to lock Simbu’s straight Telugu film. Deepak Reddy who won numerous awards with his short film Manasanamaha has pitched an idea and the producers are impressed.

The discussions are going on and Simbu was approached. The discussions are currently in final stages and an official announcement would be made if the financials will work out. Sithara Entertainments has delivered super hits with Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan in the past and they are producing the first Telugu film of Suriya and it is under shoot. Simbu’s project will be announced at the right time and the project starts after he completes his current commitments. It would be a bilingual.