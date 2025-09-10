Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil

Premkumar has directed 96 and Meiyazhagan and both these films received huge appreciation from the audience. Premkumar usually takes huge breaks but he is said to be lining three new films. The biggest revelation is that Premkumar will soon direct an action thriller and the film features Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role. Though Premkumar announced that he would next direct Vikram, the project is delayed as Vikram is occupied with other films. Hence, Premkumar will first direct Fahadh Faasil before kickstarting Vikram’s film.

Premkumar is attempting a new genre with this film and Fahadh will be presented in a new look completely. He also promised emotional content along with action. “I have had this story in my mind from four years. Fahadh will be the apt choice. Everyone advised me not to take up the action genre immediately but I wish to break this with my upcoming film. Fahadh loved the script after 40 minutes of narration and it will be a straight Tamil film. The film starts rolling in January 2026” told Premkumar. He said that he is not taking major breaks in the future and he will direct back-to-back films. Premkumar also said that he is working on a love story which will start after Vikram’s film and Fahadh’s film are done.