x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil

Published on September 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mirai: One Step away from Blockbuster
image
Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana Sparks Chaos, First Week Nominations Shake the House!
image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Trending News Today

Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil

Premkumar has directed 96 and Meiyazhagan and both these films received huge appreciation from the audience. Premkumar usually takes huge breaks but he is said to be lining three new films. The biggest revelation is that Premkumar will soon direct an action thriller and the film features Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role. Though Premkumar announced that he would next direct Vikram, the project is delayed as Vikram is occupied with other films. Hence, Premkumar will first direct Fahadh Faasil before kickstarting Vikram’s film.

Premkumar is attempting a new genre with this film and Fahadh will be presented in a new look completely. He also promised emotional content along with action. “I have had this story in my mind from four years. Fahadh will be the apt choice. Everyone advised me not to take up the action genre immediately but I wish to break this with my upcoming film. Fahadh loved the script after 40 minutes of narration and it will be a straight Tamil film. The film starts rolling in January 2026” told Premkumar. He said that he is not taking major breaks in the future and he will direct back-to-back films. Premkumar also said that he is working on a love story which will start after Vikram’s film and Fahadh’s film are done.

Next Mirai: One Step away from Blockbuster Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana Sparks Chaos, First Week Nominations Shake the House!
else

TRENDING

image
Mirai: One Step away from Blockbuster
image
Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil
image
Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal’s Bikini Show

Latest

image
Mirai: One Step away from Blockbuster
image
Interesting: Premkumar to work with Fahadh Faasil
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana Sparks Chaos, First Week Nominations Shake the House!
image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal
image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls

Related Articles

Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025