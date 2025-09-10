Mirai: One Step away from Blockbuster

It has become a huge stress for the filmmakers to bring the audience to theatres. Most of the audience are waiting for the word of mouth and the advance sales for most of the films are underwhelming. Mirai is one film that generated unanimous positive buzz before release. Right from the promotions to the trailer, quality of VFX work, content and the craze in the audience, everything is extremely positive for the film. Teja Sajja and his team chalked out the best promotions in the recent times. The makers also made it clear that there would be no price hike for Mirai and it would release with regular ticket prices.

The VFX quality is quite impressive and the producers have spent lavishly on the product and the promotions. All that Mirai needs is just a positive word of mouth. The early estimates say that Mirai will open on a super strong note. Some of the top distributors of the country are associated with the project to ensure the best release for the film across India. The pre-release sales are quite impressive and Mirai is just one step away from being a blockbuster.

Directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni, Mirai is a superhero film that has Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers.