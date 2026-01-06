Is KCR Only Watching as Kavitha Walks Away?

Political families often struggle to balance power and personal relationships. BRS is now facing such a moment, with KCR and his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, growing visibly distant. For a leader known for sharp political thinking, KCR now seems either unwilling or unable to fix a problem that has slowly become public.

Kavitha’s recent words show more pain than politics. She has said clearly that she has not spoken to her father for months. At one time, she was trusted with important party roles and seen as a future leader. After the BRS lost power, that position weakened. The distance became even deeper during her arrest in the liquor policy case. KCR chose to stay away, possibly to avoid political damage. For Kavitha, that silence felt more like abandonment than caution.

What makes this situation serious is that only KCR can change it. Kavitha is believed to still respect her father’s voice. A genuine effort to talk and reconcile could still stop a split that may hurt BRS more than any opposition party. In close elections, even a small loss of votes can have a big impact.

Politics can be harsh, but families in politics survive only when differences are handled with care. When political disagreement turns personal, the damage is often permanent.

By staying silent, KCR risks looking powerless in a situation he alone can fix. In Andhra Pradesh, a family rift has damaged Jagan’s credibility, and the same damage will continue for BRS if the issue is not sorted soon.