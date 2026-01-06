Sankranthi Films: Success Crucial for All Producers

People Media Factory: NRI Businessman TG Vishwa Prasad has completed 50 films as producer and he has a huge lineup of films. After several debacles, Mirai brought him back to the race. Raja Saab is the biggest ever bet for People Media Factory and the film’s performance is crucial for them. If the film ends up as a massive hit, the film will recover all the expenses and the previous debts in distribution for PMF. Vishwa Prasad is extremely confident on the success and the success of Raja Saab will also boost the production house to do many more films.

Shine Screens: Sahu Garapati, young producer of Telugu cinema has produced films like Majili, Tuck Jagadish, Bhagavanth Kesari and Kishkindhapuri in the past. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu featuring Chiranjeevi is his biggest film for Sahu’s Shine Screens till date. The film’s success will pave path for Sahu Garapati to produce more big-ticket films. Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is committed to do a number of films for the production house because of his bond and comfort with Sahu. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha too is co-producing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and this is her biggest attempt as a producer. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu result will decide the fate of two young producers Sahu and Sushmitha.

SLV Cinemas: Sudhakar Cherukuri has been waiting for a blockbuster for years. Dasara featuring Nani is the only successful film for him and he produced Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi recently. The film was made on a strict budget and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has to be a hit for the production house. SLV Cinemas is producing Nani’s biggest film The Paradise which releases this year.

Sithara Entertainments: S Naga Vamsi emerged as the most successful young producer of Telugu cinema. 2025 ended up on a disappointing note for him after Kingdom and Mass Jathara ended up as disasters. His next production Anaganaga Oka Raju featuring Naveen Polishetty is slated for release during the holiday season. He has a number of films ready for release in 2026 and Vamsi is keen to start 2026 on a successful note with Anaganaga Oka Raju.

AK Entertainments: Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments suffered two major setbacks with Bhola Shankar and Agent. Two years after the disasters, he is back with Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari. The film is said to be a hilarious family entertainer. The film’s success is a crucial one for the production house which has debts in distribution. The overflows will clear several past debts for AK Entertainments. The team is extremely confident on the film.

Hope all these producers will make good profits with their respective Sankranthi releases.