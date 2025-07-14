x
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Published on July 14, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2 is high on expectations. The major filming of the film will be completed very soon and the makers announced that the film will release on October 25th. Pawan Kalyan’s OG too is announced for release on the same day and there are huge expectations on both these films. There are strong speculations that Akhanda 2 will not release as per the plan and the film’s release is pushed to December. Though the makers confirmed that the film will release on September 25th, there are frequent rumors about the film’s postponement.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Vishwambara is now slated for September 18th release and this added more rumors to the postponement of Akhanda 2. For now, the team is working on the deadline of September 25th. If there is delay in the VFX work of the film, Akhanda 2 will move out of the race. The final Dasara release chart is expected to be finalized by the end of August. There would be official announcements made about the final dates and the postponements.

