Is TDP preparing for a direct attack on BJP?

For various reasons, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been unable to mount direct or indirect attacks on the BJP. The same was the case with the ruling YSRCP. Just at the slightest criticism, the Central agencies like the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax, etc were making a spree of raids striking terror in the hearts of both the ruling and opposition parties’ leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Even then, both TDP and YSRCP are bent on countering every move of the BJP to expand its base in the State. TDP is under greater stress as it has become the target of both YSRCP and BJP.

Left with no alternative, the TDP has now begun veiled attacks on the BJP Government at the Centre. Former Minister KS Jawahar has given a strong rebuttal to BJP AP Incharge Sunil Deodhar, saying that the BJP leader should realise whether backstabbing was in the nature of BJP or TDP. Jawahar advised Deodhar to approach Lal Krishna Advani and seek his advice to get a better understanding of backstabbing. So many leaders’ sacrifices brought the BJP to the present high position and they would be the correct persons to comment on what backstabbing would mean. The TDP leader’s comment would no doubt point to the top leadership of the BJP.

Mr. Jawahar has also described the BJP not granting Special Category Status to AP after promising the same in the Parliament was another best example of backstabbing. What more, the BJP joined hands with a party whose leader went to jail for alleged corruption up to Rs. 43,000 Cr. By doing so, the BJP has backstabbed the people of AP.

The former Minister further recalled how a great promise was made to the AP people at the foundation of Amaravati that it would be developed on a par with Delhi. Now, the BJP was giving support to 3 Capitals. This was what people would call backstabbing.