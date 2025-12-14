Itllu Arjuna Title Glimpse: A Soulful Cinematic Experience

Director Venky Kudumula for his maiden production on his What Next Entertainments, created good hype and buzz. He released the first glimpse, Soul of Arjuna, introducing the characters and title, Itllu Arjuna. The movie introduces Aniesh as a leading man with Anaswara Rajan as the leading lady in the direction of Mahesh Uppala.

Aniesh impresess in a daring and confident debut as a mute character. His smart, dashing screen presence and expressive performance, immediately sets him apart from regular newcomers. He makes a grest pairing with Anaswara and the couple look fresh, offering a very immersive visual experience.

Visually, the film, directed by Mahesh Uppala, looks distinct and promising, moving away from typical commercial templates. The setup strongly suggests a soulful love story driven by longing and unspoken feelings. This content-driven approach is further elevated by the exceptional technical finesse on display, including Raja Mahadevan’s rich cinematography.

King Nagarjuna’s voice over adds deep emotional connect with the characters as he has a knack of inducing emotions just through his voice. He makes a strong impact narrating about Arjuna taking audiences with him. Another major highlight is S. Thaman’s background score and melody, which imbue the visuals with significant emotional depth and a unique vibe. The 2026 release promises a soulful cinematic experience in theatres.