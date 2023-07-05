Jagan meets Modi for longest ever time in Delhi

AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for one-and-a-half hours, and this was the longest ever meeting held between the two leaders in the last four years.

Sources say that the Prime Minister and the chief minister discussed the impending monsoon session of the Parliament. The YSR Congress has emerged as the fourth largest party in the parliament with 25 members in Lok Sabha and 9 members in Rajya Sabha.

The YSR Congress party’s support, thus, had become very crucial for the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to get the bills passed.

The opposition parties have held a meeting recently in Patna, where they have chalked out the strategy for the impending monsoon session of the Parliament. The opposition parties are likely to stand together to oppose the BJP-led NDA government in both the houses of parliament.

In this backdrop, the prime minister is said to have requested Jagan Mohan Reddy to support the government in the parliament. Quite interestingly, the YSR Congress had been a trusted friend of the NDA for the past four years. The YSR Congress had rushed to the aid of the NDA government whenever it required.

Sources say that this time too, the YSR Congress would support the NDA government in getting the bills passed. The NDA government is planning to table the Uniform Civil Code Bill and the National Capital Civil Services Bill.

These two bills are being opposed by the Congress-led opposition parties and it is to be seen how far the YSR Congress would be helpful to the NDA in getting the bills passed.