Pawan Kalyan slaps rumors with a Click

Janasena Chief and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is quite busy with his Varahi yatra in Andhra Pradesh. For now, the actor kept his film shoots on hold. From the past few days, several gossip mongers started speculating that Pawan Kalyan parted ways with his wife Anna Lezhneva. Several politicians too targeted Pawan Kalyan after the speculation came out. Pawan Kalyan participated in a pooja ceremony in his Hyderabad residence along with his wife Anna slapping the rumors. The picture went viral in no time and Pawan Kalyan’s fans started sharing the click.

A small pooja ceremony was held in his residence after the actor-turned-politician completed the first phase of Varahi yatra on a successful note as per the plan. Anna was spotted in a traditional wear along with Pawan.