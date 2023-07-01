TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his team, holding them responsible for the attachment of the residence of former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on the Karakatta road in Amaravati.

“Jagan and his team are enjoying malicious delight by creating hurdles to the Opposition parties while the State Cabinet Ministers and the ruling party MLAs are acting like street-rowdies thus taking illicit pleasure,” Ramaiah remarked while talking to media persons at the party headquarters here.

“The vicious delight that chief advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, expressed while talking to media persons on Friday stating that Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on Karakatta road was attached, is really shocking,” the TDP politburo member felt.

Is it the Chief Minister’s intention that there should be no Opposition and Opposition Leader in the State, Ramaiah asked and questioned the State Government whether this is the reason as to why several hurdles are being created to Chandrababu’s movements in the State.

When the rented building in which Chandrababu is residing is confiscated, the rift is naturally between the owner of the building, Lingamaneni Ramesh, and the Government, Ramaiah said and asked why is the Government dragging Chandarbabu’s name into the dispute.

The TDP politburo member questioned the State Government as to why hurdles are being created to Chandrababu without according permission to him to construct a house in Kuppam. Does Jagan not like Chandrababu to construct his own house, he asked. Pointing out that when Jagan, as the Leader of the Opposition, wanted to construct a house in Tadepalle, Chandarbabu, in his capacity as the chief minister, gave permission on a war footing basis, Ramaiah expressed surprise as to why Jagan is now creating hurdles.