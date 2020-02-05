Jagan uses Hindu paper forum to defame Amaravati

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is making a relentless attack on the Amaravati Capital City. His latest attack came at the Hindu newspaper’s Excellence in Education meeting held at a star hotel in Vijayawada today. Jagan used the Hindu forum effectively to pour out all his negativity against Chandrababu decision. Jagan told the educationists and youth that he is shifting Executive Capital to Vizag to create lakhs of jobs for the next generation of Andhra people. CM says that the present Amaravati Capital will never develop like Vizag and there will not be a big scope to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Jagan is posing a simple question to critics how he can ignore the welfare of the future generations. Jagan rarely attends corporate companies events but he immediately lapped up chance to address Hindu meet. It came amid serious negative editorials against Jagan in national media.

On its part, Hindu daily has also been giving positive coverage to Jagan 3 Capitals plan. The Hindu story on IIT Madras reasearch findings on flood-proneness of Amaravati was carried by no other media except Sakshi.

Whatever, for the first time in public, Jagan spoke the word Amaravati. He did it only to berate and malign Amaravati terming it as unfit to become AP Capital.