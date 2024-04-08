Jagapathi Babu’s Salt n Pepper Look In Mr Bachchan

Spread the love

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is presently starring in mass director Harish Shankar’s mass and action entertainer Mr Bachchan, which marks their third collaboration. Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead in this high budget film bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla.

As revealed by the makers, the movie will see Jagapathi Babu playing a significant character. The senior actor appears in a Salt n Pepper look in the poster unveiled by the team. Judging by his looks, Jagapathi Babu’s character will be brutal.

Mickey J Meyer provides the soundtracks for the movie which is in the last leg of the shoot. The film’s release date will be announced, after the production part is wrapped up.