Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Jagapathi Babu’s Salt n Pepper Look In Mr Bachchan

Published on April 8, 2024 by

Jagapathi Babu’s Salt n Pepper Look In Mr Bachchan

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is presently starring in mass director Harish Shankar’s mass and action entertainer Mr Bachchan, which marks their third collaboration. Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead in this high budget film bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla.

As revealed by the makers, the movie will see Jagapathi Babu playing a significant character. The senior actor appears in a Salt n Pepper look in the poster unveiled by the team. Judging by his looks, Jagapathi Babu’s character will be brutal.

Mickey J Meyer provides the soundtracks for the movie which is in the last leg of the shoot. The film’s release date will be announced, after the production part is wrapped up.

