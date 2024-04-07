Youth should think twice before going to vote, says Vijay Kumar

TDP official spokesman, Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar, on Sunday made a fervent appeal to the voters in the State, particularly to the youth, to think twice before exercising their franchise as development of the State and providing employment to the youth is possible only with the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijay Kumar told media persons that the youth should get their jobs to realise the dreams of their parents and they get proper employment only if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again. “If you want jobs Babu should be back as the chief minister,” Vijay Kumar noted.

The youth should ponder over how the State progressed between 2014 and 2019 and how the development has touched its rock-bottom level in the past five years, the TDP leader said. The people should realise the fact that which party in ruling has provided great employment opportunities and invited industrialists to set up their units here and created assets besides providing opportunities for businessmen, he said.

During the TDP regime over 100 industries were established in the State while the YSRCP Government did not even make any attempt to invite industrialists to the State, he remarked. In fact, the YSRCP Government has chased out the existing industries which migrated to the neighbouring States, Vijay Kumar maintained.

Pointing out that the State did not have a capital, the High Court, the Assembly and the Secretariat during the bifurcation, he said, adding that Chandrababu Naidu as the then chief minister of the divided Andhra Pradesh had made strenuous efforts for establishing all these. No doubt, some public sector units were existing in and around Visakhapatnam before the State bifurcation but Chandrababu Naidu made every effort to invite companies to the State providing employment to over five lakh youth in five years, he said.

It all depends on the policies to be adopted by any chief minister for the companies to come to the respective State to set up their units and the industrialists liked the system adopted by Chandarbabu Naidu and thus globally renowned companies like Kia, Hero Honda, Isuzu and several electronic industries have come forward to establish their units in the State, he observed. The chief minister should have a vision but not simply confine oneself to cutting ribbons, he said and noted that even at the age of 70 Mr Chandrababu has made a power-point presentation early in the morning amid severe cold atmosphere at Davos, Vijay Kumar remarked.

Observing that Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister has totally destroyed the entire State and even kicked out several existing industrialists from the State, he said that he even made Andhra Pradesh as the State which does not have a capital. Jagan has also created several complications for the farmers movement in Amaravathi who have been fighting for their rights, Vijaya Kumar said.

The TDP officials spokesman made an appeal to the people, particularly the youth, to mull over all these issues before going to exercise their franchise and take a wise decision to vote for the TDP to bring back Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State to mould their future. Babu should be back for the youth to get jobs, Vijay Kumar maintained.