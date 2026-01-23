Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK

Tamil actor Vijay is making his full time debut into Tamil Nadu politics and he completed his last film Jana Nayagan and the film was slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. But with the censor hurdles uncleared, the film missed the holiday season. Vijay’s fans were left frustrated because of the continuous delays and they kept waiting for the new release date. After several delays, the focus is no more on Jana Nayagan.

Vijay has moved on to his political side. His party TVK has been assigned the ‘Whistle’ symbol and the discussion shifted towards the political side. There are speculations that Jana Nayagan will not release before the elections in Tamil Nadu and this reached Vijay’s fans widely. Close sources say that Vijay is not ready to trim the political episodes and dialogues in Jana Nayagan because of which the film is delayed. Vijay is strict on his stand and the Revision Committee has to take the call. If the Election Code is implemented in Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan will not be released before the Assembly polls in the state.

Slowly, the buzz and momentum of Jana Nayagan has come down post Sankranthi. The Madras High Court may announce the decision on Tuesday for now or it may be delayed further. KVN Productions has invested Rs 500 crores on the film and this is at stake. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan.