x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations

Published on January 23, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Video: Gunasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations
image
Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK

2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations

UV Creations emerged as one of the top production houses in no time in Telugu cinema. They are closely associated with Prabhas and produced films with him. Later, Prabhas has done several projects outside UV Creations due to his professional commitments. The top banner delivered a series of duds and is in struggling mode. They signed Megastar Chiranjeevi for Vishambara but unfortunately the film got delayed by a year. The VFX work delayed the release. 2026 is a crucial year for UV Creations and the production house has four releases and they are in plans to make a comeback:

Vishwambara: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy attempt Vishwambara is made on a massive budget. To rework on the VFX work, the makers have pushed the release date. The film is expected to release in May this year and an official announcement will be made soon. Vassishta is the director.

Biker: Sharwanand is closely associated with UV Creations from a long time. They delivered three blockbusters: Run Raja Run, Express Raja and Mahanubhavudu. They are testing their luck with Biker, a sports drama that is beyond the market limitations of Sharwanand. The film too will release in summer this year and the makers will announce the release date very soon. Abhilash is the director.

Korean Kanakaraju: Mega hero Varun Tej is in a struggling phase. The actor signed a horror comedy titled Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film releases in summer and the team announced this recently. A portion of the film was shot in Vietnam and in Korea.

Couple Friendly: Young actor Santosh Sobhan needs a strong hit film. He completed Couple Friendly last year and the film is hitting the screens in February. Manasa Varanasi is the female lead in this rom com.

UV Creations is lining up several new projects and the fate of the production house will depend on the result of these four films.

Next Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut Previous Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations

Latest

image
Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive
image
Video: Gunasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Prabhu Deva’s Son to make his Acting Debut
image
2026 is a Crucial year for UV Creations
image
Jana Nayagan Release: Focus shifts towards TVK

Most Read

image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP
image
AP Liquor Scam Probe Intensifies as ED Grills Vijayasai Reddy in Hyderabad
image
Yanamala Targets Jagan Over Proposed Padayatra

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event