UV Creations emerged as one of the top production houses in no time in Telugu cinema. They are closely associated with Prabhas and produced films with him. Later, Prabhas has done several projects outside UV Creations due to his professional commitments. The top banner delivered a series of duds and is in struggling mode. They signed Megastar Chiranjeevi for Vishambara but unfortunately the film got delayed by a year. The VFX work delayed the release. 2026 is a crucial year for UV Creations and the production house has four releases and they are in plans to make a comeback:

Vishwambara: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy attempt Vishwambara is made on a massive budget. To rework on the VFX work, the makers have pushed the release date. The film is expected to release in May this year and an official announcement will be made soon. Vassishta is the director.

Biker: Sharwanand is closely associated with UV Creations from a long time. They delivered three blockbusters: Run Raja Run, Express Raja and Mahanubhavudu. They are testing their luck with Biker, a sports drama that is beyond the market limitations of Sharwanand. The film too will release in summer this year and the makers will announce the release date very soon. Abhilash is the director.

Korean Kanakaraju: Mega hero Varun Tej is in a struggling phase. The actor signed a horror comedy titled Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film releases in summer and the team announced this recently. A portion of the film was shot in Vietnam and in Korea.

Couple Friendly: Young actor Santosh Sobhan needs a strong hit film. He completed Couple Friendly last year and the film is hitting the screens in February. Manasa Varanasi is the female lead in this rom com.

UV Creations is lining up several new projects and the fate of the production house will depend on the result of these four films.