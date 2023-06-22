Jana Sena corporator’s open challenge to YSRCP MP

Jana Sena party corporator from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation gave an open challenge to local MP on Thursday on the development of Visakhapatnam. The GVMC 22 division corporator, Murthy Yadav, told media persons that the MP had developed his own real estate ventures and not the Visakhapatnam city or the Lok Sabha constituency.

Murthy Yadav said that he had developed his 22nd division better than the MP in the last four years. He dared MP M V V Satyanarayana to come for an open debate with him on the development of the greater Visakhapatnam.

He also said that he would take the MP along with him in the division and show him the development he had done so far. He dared the MP to take him along with him to any place in the Lok Sabha constituency and show him the development he had done in the last four years.

The Jana Sena corporator alleged that the MP had laid roads around the MVV Ventures around Visakhapatnam. The new roads laid around Mallayapalem and MVV City also show as clear examples of how the MP had worked for his own properties and ventures rather than the city.

He alleged that the MP had also grabbed 10 acres of land belonging to Hayagreeva to establish an old age home. He said that the MP had grabbed the Christian minorities lands including the controversial CBCMC lands.