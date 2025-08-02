Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia

Bollywood beauty and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll. She has several films lined up and the actress is also focused on Telugu films. The actress is currently shooting for Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor has a pillow phobia and she has a personal assistant who carries a pillow wherever she travels. A security personnel is always spotted along with the actress whenever she flies for a shoot. The personnel is seen carrying a pillow and the actress admitted to it several times during the interviews.

Janhvi Kapoor is one among the highest paid actresses. Though the actress is yet to score a massive hit, she enjoys terrific craze. Rumors say that Janhvi Kapoor is also one among the leading ladies in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai and Janhvi Kapoor is yet to join the shoot. She is completely focused on Ram Charan’s Peddi for now and she has Param Sundari ready for release in August. Sidharth Malhotra is the lead actor in this romantic entertainer.