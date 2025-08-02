x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia

Published on August 2, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Disappointing news for Mahesh Babu’s fans
image
Biggest Delays in Tollywood because of Financial Stress
image
Video : Vijay Devarakonda and Naga Vamsi Chit Chat with Journalists
image
Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia
image
Nagarjuna to return with Bigg Boss 9

Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia

Bollywood beauty and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll. She has several films lined up and the actress is also focused on Telugu films. The actress is currently shooting for Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor has a pillow phobia and she has a personal assistant who carries a pillow wherever she travels. A security personnel is always spotted along with the actress whenever she flies for a shoot. The personnel is seen carrying a pillow and the actress admitted to it several times during the interviews.

Janhvi Kapoor is one among the highest paid actresses. Though the actress is yet to score a massive hit, she enjoys terrific craze. Rumors say that Janhvi Kapoor is also one among the leading ladies in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai and Janhvi Kapoor is yet to join the shoot. She is completely focused on Ram Charan’s Peddi for now and she has Param Sundari ready for release in August. Sidharth Malhotra is the lead actor in this romantic entertainer.

Next Video : Vijay Devarakonda and Naga Vamsi Chit Chat with Journalists Previous Nagarjuna to return with Bigg Boss 9
else

TRENDING

image
Disappointing news for Mahesh Babu’s fans
image
Biggest Delays in Tollywood because of Financial Stress
image
Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia

Latest

image
Disappointing news for Mahesh Babu’s fans
image
Biggest Delays in Tollywood because of Financial Stress
image
Video : Vijay Devarakonda and Naga Vamsi Chit Chat with Journalists
image
Janhvi Kapoor and her Pillow Phobia
image
Nagarjuna to return with Bigg Boss 9

Most Read

image
Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party
image
Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad
image
Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit