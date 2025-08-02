Nagarjuna to return with Bigg Boss 9

King Nagarjuna is all set to host the reality show Bigg Boss for the seventh time. Big Boss 9 is all set to roll in August last week and an official announcement will be made very soon. A grand set is currently constructed in Annapurna Studios for the shoot. Nagarjuna also hiked his fee and Hotstar has agreed to pay the quoted amount for the veteran actor. Though there were speculations that Nagarjuna will be replaced, the veteran actor was signed in.

The hunt for the contestants too is going on. Nagarjuna is also occupied with several films. He will promote Coolie and the actor will be seen as the lead antagonist for the first time. He is gearing up for his 100th film and an official announcement will be made soon.