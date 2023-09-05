Jawan advance booking in overdrive

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan directed by Atlee is on a record-breaking spree with advance bookings. With two days for release, the film has already surpassed the pre-sales business of Gadar 2 to register the second-biggest opening day business in advance bookings for a Hindi film. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now recorded the biggest pre-sales business for a Hindi film this year after SRK’s own Pathaan. The film has surpassed Gadar 2 in the advance booking business – a record that the Sunny Deol starrer made last month itself.

As reported by the trade websites, Jawan earned over Rs 8 crore gross via advance sales in the Hindi language alone. This is higher than Gadar 2 which had recorded around Rs 17.60 crore gross in its advance bookings for the opening day. The Atlee directorial has sold over seven lakh tickets as of September 5, 6 am. With this kind of business, Jawan is looking at an all time high opening.

Pathaan opened at a staggering Rs 57 crore nett in India and Jawan can comfortably surpass that figure. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.