Jawan advance booking in overdrive

By
nymisha
-
0

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan directed by Atlee is on a record-breaking spree with advance bookings. With two days for release, the film has already surpassed the pre-sales business of Gadar 2 to register the second-biggest opening day business in advance bookings for a Hindi film. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now recorded the biggest pre-sales business for a Hindi film this year after SRK’s own Pathaan. The film has surpassed Gadar 2 in the advance booking business – a record that the Sunny Deol starrer made last month itself.

As reported by the trade websites, Jawan earned over Rs 8 crore gross via advance sales in the Hindi language alone. This is higher than Gadar 2 which had recorded around Rs 17.60 crore gross in its advance bookings for the opening day. The Atlee directorial has sold over seven lakh tickets as of September 5, 6 am. With this kind of business, Jawan is looking at an all time high opening.

Pathaan opened at a staggering Rs 57 crore nett in India and Jawan can comfortably surpass that figure. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here