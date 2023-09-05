Swamiji Announces 10 Crore Bounty for head, Udhayanidhi Strikes Back

Just four days ago, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, ignited a storm of controversy with his remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Speaking at a conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, the politician compared Sanatana Dharma to various afflictions, including mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His assertion that Sanatana Dharma should be treated similarly to these diseases has sent shockwaves through various segments of society.

Seer announces 10 crore bounty for the head of Udayanidhi Stalin

In an interesting turn of events, yesterday, Mahant Paramhans Das, the head priest of Ayodhya’s Tapasvi Chhawni Temple, announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who could “behead” Udhayanidhi Stalin. The controversial seer has a history of issuing such bounties, having previously offered Rs 500 for the head of Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya for alleged disrespect towards Goswami Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

Udayanidhi Strikes Back:

Today, Udhayanidhi Stalin responded to the threats and the bounty placed on his head with unwavering resolve. He questioned the credibility of those offering such bounties, casting doubt on whether they were authentic spiritual leaders or individuals amassing wealth under the guise of spirituality. He reiterated his stance on certain aspects of Sanatana Dharma, emphasizing his dedication to the views he expressed during the conference.

This sequence of events underscores the sensitivity surrounding discussions involving religion and belief systems in India. It also emphasizes the critical need for responsible and constructive dialogue when addressing complex issues of this nature. The controversy ignited by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks continues to captivate the nation and prompts reflection on the delicate balance between freedom of expression and reverence for deeply held beliefs.