Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Home > Movie News

Kaantha will be a Pan-India sensation – Dulquer

Published on November 6, 2025 by swathy

Kaantha will be a Pan-India sensation – Dulquer

Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani has created good buzz and anticipation with the teaser and songs. Today, the movie trailer has been released to a huge appreciation from all corners and it is trending on social media since release.

The makers have conducted a trailer launch event in front of a sea of fans and they all made it huge success. Talking at the event, director Selvamani Selvaraj stated that he collected the true incidents in film industry and crafted an interesting fictional story with nuggets rather than basing it on one real life incident.

Rana Daggubati stated that he liked the script immediately, after he heard from the director. He remarked that Dulquer Salmaan’s performance is so strong that people will remember him as Nata Chakravarty. He also called it a remarkable tribute to cinema while it is a clash of egos that would be interesting to watch.

Dulquer Salmaan called it a must watch theatrical experience and asked audiences to watch it only in theatres. He also remarked that each one of them have done their best to make it a theatrical watch like never before. He praised Selvamani Selvaraj and producers passion to make the movie such an instant classic.

He further stated that the script is as good as Mahanati. The makers looked extremely confident about the film and loved the response of the crowd present at the event. Kaantha with high expectations and buzz is releasing on 14th November. Dulquer and Rana are producing the film with great passion and love for cinema.

