Kaantha will be a Pan-India sensation – Dulquer

Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani has created good buzz and anticipation with the teaser and songs. Today, the movie trailer has been released to a huge appreciation from all corners and it is trending on social media since release.

The makers have conducted a trailer launch event in front of a sea of fans and they all made it huge success. Talking at the event, director Selvamani Selvaraj stated that he collected the true incidents in film industry and crafted an interesting fictional story with nuggets rather than basing it on one real life incident.

Rana Daggubati stated that he liked the script immediately, after he heard from the director. He remarked that Dulquer Salmaan’s performance is so strong that people will remember him as Nata Chakravarty. He also called it a remarkable tribute to cinema while it is a clash of egos that would be interesting to watch.

Dulquer Salmaan called it a must watch theatrical experience and asked audiences to watch it only in theatres. He also remarked that each one of them have done their best to make it a theatrical watch like never before. He praised Selvamani Selvaraj and producers passion to make the movie such an instant classic.

He further stated that the script is as good as Mahanati. The makers looked extremely confident about the film and loved the response of the crowd present at the event. Kaantha with high expectations and buzz is releasing on 14th November. Dulquer and Rana are producing the film with great passion and love for cinema.