Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Wedding Date Locked

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have got engaged recently and they kept it a private affair. The duo was tightlipped and did not respond about their engagement ceremony. There are rumors that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will tie the knot next year and the wedding date is now locked. As per the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will get married on February 26th, 2026 in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Most of the stars are preferring destination weddings and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika too decided to tie the knot in Udaipur.

They got engaged on October 3rd this year and they are busy with their ongoing projects. Rashmika’s women-centric film The Girlfriend is slated for release tomorrow and Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for two new films: one is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the other is directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are in a relationship from the past few years and they never admitted about their relationship.