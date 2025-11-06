Government Approves Plans for New Districts and Revenue Divisions

The Andhra Pradesh government is moving ahead with significant administrative restructuring. The Cabinet subcommittee has given its approval for the creation of two new districts with Markapuram and Madanapalle as their headquarters. The proposals also include several changes in district and revenue division boundaries to improve administrative efficiency and public convenience.

Changes in Key District Boundaries

As part of the new plan, the Nuzvid Assembly constituency in Eluru district will be merged with the NTR district, while Kaikaluru will be shifted to Krishna district. Similarly, the Gudur constituency, which currently falls under Tirupati district, will return to the SPSR Nellore district.

A decision regarding the Gannavaram constituency and its inclusion in the NTR district will be taken after consultations with local representatives within two days. The subcommittee has also expressed support for the creation of new revenue divisions at Pileru, Addanki, Giddalur, and Madakasira, along with two more divisions that are under consideration.

Questions Around Penamaluru’s Exclusion

One proposal that has raised eyebrows is the exclusion of the Penamaluru constituency from the NTR district plan. Although the area is part of the Vijayawada urban zone, it remains under Krishna district. Residents complain that they have to travel nearly 65 kilometres to Machilipatnam, the Krishna district headquarters, for official work.

People of Penamaluru have been demanding inclusion in the NTR district for better access and governance. However, local representatives appear hesitant to push the issue forward. Even though Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed that administrative convenience should guide all decisions, the subcommittee has not yet taken up this demand for review.

Polavaram Authority and Tribal Region Plans

Chandrababu Naidu is also exploring the formation of a special authority for the development of Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. At present, residents of these areas need almost an entire day to travel to the district headquarters in Paderu.

While there were initial suggestions to merge these regions with East Godavari, officials are now studying the implications of moving them out of a tribal district into a plain-area district. A separate authority within the Alluri district appears to be the preferred option for now.

New Revenue Divisions on the Horizon

Andhra Pradesh currently has 77 revenue divisions, and up to six new ones may soon be added. The subcommittee responded positively to a proposal by Home Minister Anitha to establish a new division with Nakkapalli as its centre, covering parts of Yelamanchili and Payakaraopeta constituencies.

Other proposals under review include a Banaganapalli division in Kurnool district, a new Addanki division in Bapatla district, and changes in divisions across East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and Nellore districts. Adjustments are also proposed for several mandals to align better with nearby headquarters.

Final Report Soon

Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad confirmed that a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Chief Minister within the next few days. “The subcommittee has examined all representations from legislators and civic groups. We have considered distances between mandals, divisions, and district centres. The report will soon be ready,” he said.

He also revealed that the state received proposals for seven to eight new districts, along with numerous requests for creating or realigning revenue divisions. “Many requests are practical and in the interest of better governance, while some are not feasible at this stage,” the minister added.