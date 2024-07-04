Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD First Week Worldwide Collections

Kalki has an excellent first week with a worldwide gross of 625 Cr. The distributor share of the film stands at 315 Cr. After an excellent first weekend with a humungous Sunday, the film has held well on weekdays. North India is collecting more than Telugu States now and is expected to beat it in full run easily. The Hindi version is doing well in Overseas as well. In the Telugu States, the film is holding very well where it’s collecting double of Prabhas’s last film Salaar on weekdays which was a mass film, and is aided by the holiday period. This also tells that Families have embraced this film. It will beat Salaar’s full run in the Telugu States by this weekend. The film is huge Overseas with a $20.95 Million gross in its first week.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)