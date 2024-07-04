x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
View all stories
Home > Boxoffice > Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross

Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross

Published on July 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD First Week Worldwide Collections

Kalki has an excellent first week with a worldwide gross of 625 Cr. The distributor share of the film stands at 315 Cr. After an excellent first weekend with a humungous Sunday, the film has held well on weekdays. North India is collecting more than Telugu States now and is expected to beat it in full run easily. The Hindi version is doing well in Overseas as well. In the Telugu States, the film is holding very well where it’s collecting double of Prabhas’s last film Salaar on weekdays which was a mass film, and is aided by the holiday period. This also tells that Families have embraced this film. It will beat Salaar’s full run in the Telugu States by this weekend. The film is huge Overseas with a $20.95 Million gross in its first week.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)

Area21 days Worldwide Collections11 days worldwide collections First week collectionsFirst weekend collectionsTwo Days CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsFirst Day Worldwide Expectations
Nizam73.30 Cr67.26 Cr 55.90 Cr 44.30 Cr25.5 Cr 16.5 Cr
Ceeded19.80 Cr18.50 Cr15.45 Cr12.85 Cr7.35 Cr5.1 Cr
UA17.46 Cr15.88 Cr13.11 Cr10.87 Cr6.52 Cr4.60 Cr
Guntur8.97 Cr8.33 Cr7.13 Cr 6.20 Cr3.70 Cr2.74 Cr
East10.11 Cr9.28 Cr7.79 Cr6.61 CR4.34 Cr3.35 Cr
West7.68 Cr6.95 Cr5.80 Cr4.86 Cr3.13 Cr2.46 Cr
Krishna9.18 Cr8.50 Cr7.02 Cr5.87 Cr3.40 Cr2.40 Cr
Nellore4.73 Cr4.25 Cr3.54 Cr2.95 Cr1.75 Cr1.25 Cr
Total151.25 Cr (266 Cr Gross)138.95 Cr (233.7 Cr Gross )115.74 Cr (188 Cr Gross)94.51 Cr (148.5cr gross)55.69 Cr (86Cr Gross)38.4 Cr (58Cr Gross)
AP/TS70 Cr
KA33.50 Cr (70.50 Cr Gross)27.20 Cr (55.90 Cr Gross)21.95 Cr (43.90 Cr Gross)17.5 Cr (35 cr gross)8.5 Cr (17 Cr Gross)5.5 Cr (11 Cr Gross)12 Cr
TN17.5 Cr (40.8 Cr Gross)15.55 Cr (35.5 Cr Gross)13.5 Cr (27 Cr Gross)12.2 (27 Cr Gross)4.5 Cr (9 Cr Gross)2.5 Cr (5 Cr Gross)
Kerala11.9 Cr (29.6 Cr Gross)9.55 Cr (24 Cr Gross)7.21 Cr (17.5 Cr Gross)5.25 cr (12.7 cr gross)2.3 Cr (5.6 Cr Gross)1.3 Cr (2.9 Cr Gross)
TNK7 Cr
North119 Cr (287 Cr Gross)100.5 Cr (234 Cr Gross)75.50 Cr (173.5 Cr Gross)55.25 cr (127 cr gross)22.50 Cr (51 Cr Gross)11.50 Cr (26 Cr Gross)31 Cr
All india120 Cr
Overseas109.5 Cr (238 Cr Gross)98 Cr (213 Cr Gross)81.70 Cr (175 Cr Gross)67.7 Cr (145 Cr Gross)40 Cr (86 Cr Gross)29 Cr (62 Cr Gross)60 Cr (7.2 Million)
Worldwide442.65 Cr (931.9 Cr Gross)380.75 Cr (796.1 Cr Gross)315.60 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)314.30 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)133.49 Cr (251.9 Cr Gross)87.8 Cr (164.9 Cr Gross)180 Cr
Next Jani Master’s Emotional words on Ram Charan and Upasana Previous Rana @35 Chinna Kadha Kathu
else

TRENDING

image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Latest

image
Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Most Read

image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK
image
Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Election Results: A Surprising Turn of Events

Related Articles

Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black