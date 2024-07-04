Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross

Kalki 2898 AD First Week Worldwide Collections
Kalki has an excellent first week with a worldwide gross of 625 Cr. The distributor share of the film stands at 315 Cr. After an excellent first weekend with a humungous Sunday, the film has held well on weekdays. North India is collecting more than Telugu States now and is expected to beat it in full run easily. The Hindi version is doing well in Overseas as well. In the Telugu States, the film is holding very well where it’s collecting double of Prabhas’s last film Salaar on weekdays which was a mass film, and is aided by the holiday period. This also tells that Families have embraced this film. It will beat Salaar’s full run in the Telugu States by this weekend. The film is huge Overseas with a $20.95 Million gross in its first week.
Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)
|Area
|21 days Worldwide Collections
|11 days worldwide collections
|First week collections
|First weekend collections
|Two Days Collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|First Day Worldwide Expectations
|Nizam
|73.30 Cr
|67.26 Cr
|55.90 Cr
|44.30 Cr
|25.5 Cr
|16.5 Cr
|Ceeded
|19.80 Cr
|18.50 Cr
|15.45 Cr
|12.85 Cr
|7.35 Cr
|5.1 Cr
|UA
|17.46 Cr
|15.88 Cr
|13.11 Cr
|10.87 Cr
|6.52 Cr
|4.60 Cr
|Guntur
|8.97 Cr
|8.33 Cr
|7.13 Cr
|6.20 Cr
|3.70 Cr
|2.74 Cr
|East
|10.11 Cr
|9.28 Cr
|7.79 Cr
|6.61 CR
|4.34 Cr
|3.35 Cr
|West
|7.68 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.80 Cr
|4.86 Cr
|3.13 Cr
|2.46 Cr
|Krishna
|9.18 Cr
|8.50 Cr
|7.02 Cr
|5.87 Cr
|3.40 Cr
|2.40 Cr
|Nellore
|4.73 Cr
|4.25 Cr
|3.54 Cr
|2.95 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Total
|151.25 Cr (266 Cr Gross)
|138.95 Cr (233.7 Cr Gross )
|115.74 Cr (188 Cr Gross)
|94.51 Cr (148.5cr gross)
|55.69 Cr (86Cr Gross)
|38.4 Cr (58Cr Gross)
|AP/TS
|70 Cr
|KA
|33.50 Cr (70.50 Cr Gross)
|27.20 Cr (55.90 Cr Gross)
|21.95 Cr (43.90 Cr Gross)
|17.5 Cr (35 cr gross)
|8.5 Cr (17 Cr Gross)
|5.5 Cr (11 Cr Gross)
|12 Cr
|TN
|17.5 Cr (40.8 Cr Gross)
|15.55 Cr (35.5 Cr Gross)
|13.5 Cr (27 Cr Gross)
|12.2 (27 Cr Gross)
|4.5 Cr (9 Cr Gross)
|2.5 Cr (5 Cr Gross)
|Kerala
|11.9 Cr (29.6 Cr Gross)
|9.55 Cr (24 Cr Gross)
|7.21 Cr (17.5 Cr Gross)
|5.25 cr (12.7 cr gross)
|2.3 Cr (5.6 Cr Gross)
|1.3 Cr (2.9 Cr Gross)
|TNK
|7 Cr
|North
|119 Cr (287 Cr Gross)
|100.5 Cr (234 Cr Gross)
|75.50 Cr (173.5 Cr Gross)
|55.25 cr (127 cr gross)
|22.50 Cr (51 Cr Gross)
|11.50 Cr (26 Cr Gross)
|31 Cr
|All india
|120 Cr
|Overseas
|109.5 Cr (238 Cr Gross)
|98 Cr (213 Cr Gross)
|81.70 Cr (175 Cr Gross)
|67.7 Cr (145 Cr Gross)
|40 Cr (86 Cr Gross)
|29 Cr (62 Cr Gross)
|60 Cr (7.2 Million)
|Worldwide
|442.65 Cr (931.9 Cr Gross)
|380.75 Cr (796.1 Cr Gross)
|315.60 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)
|314.30 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)
|133.49 Cr (251.9 Cr Gross)
|87.8 Cr (164.9 Cr Gross)
|180 Cr