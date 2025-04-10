Kalyanram gets emotional speaking about mother

Nandamuri Kalyanram has delivered huge cult blockbusters and his upcoming biggie, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has created high anticipation. With the teaser itself, the movie has set huge expectations all over. Now, the makers have released second single, Muchataga Bandhaale, in Chittoor.

The massive event became a huge success with huge number of Nandamuri Fans attending it. They rallied to the event in a big way and they decorated both NKR and Vijayashanti with huge garlands. Speaking at the event, Vijayashanti stated that she is proud to have played the mother of such a desciplined actor on screen.

She stated that being from NTR family, NKR has developed such descipline. She introduced entire cast and crew on the stage and stated that this is a big one for her in her comeback. She also asked people to watch the film in theatres as they will be entertained thoroughly.

Kalyanram got highly emotional talking about the importance of mother in everyone’s life. He stated a heart touching short story and expressed his gratitude towards mother(s). He also praised Vijayashanti and every cast and crew member for making such a big film. He stated that people will be entertained big time and touched by the bond of mother and son in the film.

The makers are conducting a huge pre-release event on 12th April with NTR as chief guest. Pradeep Chilukuri is directing the film and Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are producing the movie on a massive budget. The movie is releasing on 18th April all over and trade experts expect it to be a huge blockbuster for Summer season