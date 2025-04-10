Police Under Fire for Mishandling of 2020 Visakhapatnam Airport Case

During the YSRCP government, KK Raju, the party’s in-charge for Visakhapatnam North constituency, allegedly led a mob that prevented then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu from exiting the airport. The incident resulted in a seven-hour blockade of the facility, after which police filed two cases but failed to name KK Raju and his associates as accused.

Last November, a man named Gopal Reddy filed a complaint with airport police, providing photographs showing KK Raju at the scene. When police didn’t respond, Gopal approached Minister Lokesh and later Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with his grievance.

Despite photographic evidence showing KK Raju’s presence at the airport during the incident, police reportedly closed the case claiming he wasn’t there. Although they briefly reopened the investigation after the matter reached the Chief Minister’s Office, they quickly closed it again.

“I provided ten photos clearly showing KK Raju very close to Chandrababu Naidu during the incident, but police still claim he wasn’t present,” Gopal Reddy stated, suggesting police might still be operating under YSRCP influence despite the change in government.