x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
View all stories
Home > Politics

Police Under Fire for Mishandling of 2020 Visakhapatnam Airport Case

Published on April 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Jack Movie Public Talk
image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Jack Movie Review
image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Police Under Fire for Mishandling of 2020 Visakhapatnam Airport Case

During the YSRCP government, KK Raju, the party’s in-charge for Visakhapatnam North constituency, allegedly led a mob that prevented then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu from exiting the airport. The incident resulted in a seven-hour blockade of the facility, after which police filed two cases but failed to name KK Raju and his associates as accused.

Last November, a man named Gopal Reddy filed a complaint with airport police, providing photographs showing KK Raju at the scene. When police didn’t respond, Gopal approached Minister Lokesh and later Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with his grievance.

Despite photographic evidence showing KK Raju’s presence at the airport during the incident, police reportedly closed the case claiming he wasn’t there. Although they briefly reopened the investigation after the matter reached the Chief Minister’s Office, they quickly closed it again.

“I provided ten photos clearly showing KK Raju very close to Chandrababu Naidu during the incident, but police still claim he wasn’t present,” Gopal Reddy stated, suggesting police might still be operating under YSRCP influence despite the change in government.

Next Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Political Rivalry With Jayalalithaa Previous Kalyanram gets emotional speaking about mother
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Political Rivalry With Jayalalithaa

Latest

image
Jack Movie Public Talk
image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Jack Movie Review
image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Most Read

image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case
image
Police Under Fire for Mishandling of 2020 Visakhapatnam Airport Case
image
Ram Charan‘s Big Gesture For A Small Film

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview