Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Political Rivalry With Jayalalithaa

The relationship between Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa represents one of the most significant celebrity-politician rivalries in Tamil history. While both were towering figures in Tamil culture, their interactions were marked by tension and public confrontations

The actual issue started after Jayalalithaa became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1991. As her political power grew, so did allegations of authoritarianism and displays of power that rubbed many the wrong way, including Rajinikanth.

A pivotal moment came when Rajinikanth’s car was deliberately stopped to make way for Jayalalithaa’s convoy. According to “The Name is Rajinikanth,” this incident deeply offended the actor, who viewed it as emblematic of the Chief Minister’s arrogance and disregard for ordinary citizens. This personal slight reportedly planted the seeds for his later political opposition to her government.

The political tension between Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa reached a critical point in 1995 during the 100th-day celebration of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Baasha’ when the actor made remarks about “bomb culture” in Tamil Nadu, widely interpreted as criticism of Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK government. This speech had immediate political consequences as R.M. Veerappan, who produced ‘Baasha’ and was a cabinet minister in Jayalalithaa’s government, was reportedly sacked for not objecting to Rajinikanth’s comments while present at the event.

Rajinikanth threw his support behind the DMK-TMC alliance, which eventually won the election, dealing a significant defeat to Jayalalitha’s AIADMK. This intervention demonstrated the superstar’s political influence despite not being a direct participant in electoral politics.

Decades later, Rajinikanth expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging that his remarks led to Veerappan’s removal from the cabinet and caused the minister considerable distress.