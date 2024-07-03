x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Indian 2 struggling for Buzz

Indian 2 struggling for Buzz

Published on July 3, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
image
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

Indian 2 struggling for Buzz

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD released last week and the film is having a strong and impressive run at the box-office. All eyes are now focused on Indian 2, the next big release for the Indian audience. The film is the sequel for Indian and Shankar is the director. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the lead roles in this social drama. The film has been struggling for buzz across the Telugu states. None of the songs are impressive out of the entire album of Indian 2. The trailer is decent but failed to live up to the expectations.

Shankar and Kamal Haasan will participate in the promotions for a day in Hyderabad and this promotional activities will not help to generate any buzz on the film. The word of mouth will play a crucial role in Indian 2’s collections. The film will open on a decent note across the Telugu states and if the film gets positive talk, it can do wonders. For now, Indian 2 is struggling for buzz and the expectations are minimal.

Next Sithara Entertainments emerges as the Busiest Production House Previous Laila’s Eye Look: Vishwak Sen’s Seductive Stare
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand
image
Bollywood actor injured on the sets of Goodachari 2

Latest

image
Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
image
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style