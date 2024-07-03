Indian 2 struggling for Buzz

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD released last week and the film is having a strong and impressive run at the box-office. All eyes are now focused on Indian 2, the next big release for the Indian audience. The film is the sequel for Indian and Shankar is the director. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the lead roles in this social drama. The film has been struggling for buzz across the Telugu states. None of the songs are impressive out of the entire album of Indian 2. The trailer is decent but failed to live up to the expectations.

Shankar and Kamal Haasan will participate in the promotions for a day in Hyderabad and this promotional activities will not help to generate any buzz on the film. The word of mouth will play a crucial role in Indian 2’s collections. The film will open on a decent note across the Telugu states and if the film gets positive talk, it can do wonders. For now, Indian 2 is struggling for buzz and the expectations are minimal.