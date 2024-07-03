x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Movie News

Sithara Entertainments emerges as the Busiest Production House

Published on July 3, 2024 by ratnasri

Sithara Entertainments emerges as the Busiest Production House

Sithara Entertainments is the most happening production house of Telugu cinema currently. The production house scored super hits like Sir, MAD and Tillu Square in the recent months. S Naga Vamsi has lined up a bunch of new projects and he is working with almost all the young actors of Telugu cinema. Their next project Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salman is all set for release. NBK109 is currently under shoot. Bobby is the director and the film may hit the screens in December this year. Ravi Teja’s 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu started rolling recently and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Vijay Deverakonda’s next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is currently in shooting mode and the untitled action drama releases next year.

MAD Square will hit the screens this year. Tillu Cube will start rolling next year. Sithara Entertainments announced films with actors like Allari Naresh, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej, Naveen Polishetty, Ashok Galla, Anand Deverakonda, Ashish Reddy, Rahul Vijay and others. The production house is currently signing all the young actors for their upcoming films and Sithara Entertainments is the busiest production house currently.

