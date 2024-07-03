Sithara Entertainments emerges as the Busiest Production House

Spread the love

Sithara Entertainments is the most happening production house of Telugu cinema currently. The production house scored super hits like Sir, MAD and Tillu Square in the recent months. S Naga Vamsi has lined up a bunch of new projects and he is working with almost all the young actors of Telugu cinema. Their next project Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salman is all set for release. NBK109 is currently under shoot. Bobby is the director and the film may hit the screens in December this year. Ravi Teja’s 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu started rolling recently and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Vijay Deverakonda’s next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is currently in shooting mode and the untitled action drama releases next year.

MAD Square will hit the screens this year. Tillu Cube will start rolling next year. Sithara Entertainments announced films with actors like Allari Naresh, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej, Naveen Polishetty, Ashok Galla, Anand Deverakonda, Ashish Reddy, Rahul Vijay and others. The production house is currently signing all the young actors for their upcoming films and Sithara Entertainments is the busiest production house currently.