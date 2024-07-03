Laila’s Eye Look: Vishwak Sen’s Seductive Stare

Spread the love

Vishwak Sen is coming up with another intriguing project Laila to be directed by Ram Narayan. Sahu Garapati will bankroll the project under the banner of Shine Screens with grand-scale production values. The makers revealed the eye-look of Laila.

Vishwak Sen who transformed himself completely to essay Laila astounds in the lady avatar. The blue-eyed Laila is seen giving a seductive stare in the poster. This gives the impression that no one would have suited the character as much as Vishwak Sen. There’s no high anticipation for Vishwak’s first look as Laila.

The movie features Akanksha Sharma essaying the leading lady. Richard Prasad handles the cinematography, while Tanishk Bagchi and Ghibran compose the music. The movie’s grand opening takes place toda