Kantara Chapter 1: India Post’s Cultural Tribute

Published on September 24, 2025 by swathy

Kantara Chapter 1: India Post’s Cultural Tribute

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has lent his official support to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1’s cultural tribute. The makers expressed a heartfelt thanks to the Minister and India Post for honouring the traditions that inspired Kantara, underscoring the importance of showcasing local folklore to wider audiences.

The initiative, which includes the launch of Special Cover and Picture Postcards themed around Bootha Kola, furthers India Post’s commitment to bridging communities and celebrating diversity. The Minister’s appreciation echoes Kantara’s narrative, which encapsulates justice, connection, and tradition, values that remain central to both the film and India Post’s mission.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara is one of the most-awaited movies. The buzz indeed escalated, particularly post the release of the trailer.

