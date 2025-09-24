x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Interim relief for Group I candidates

Published on September 24, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

TRENDING

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Interim relief for Group I candidates

In a big relief for Group I candidates, the High Court Division bench issued a stay on the Single bench Judgement on Wednesday. The Division bench has set aside Single bench’s decision to cancel Group I rankings.

The High Court Division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar gave a stay on Single bench’s judgement, as it found no malpractices or favouritism in the conduct of Group I examinations by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy represented TGPSC in the case and explained to CJ about the care and precautions taken by the Government, to successfully conduct the Group I examinations, after almost a decade.

With the decision of HC’s Division bench, both 563 Group I selected candidates and Telangana Government have got a big relief. However this is just an interim relief, as the case hearing will go on and next judgement in the case will be given on October 16.

With the decision of the High Court Division bench, TGPSC can go ahead with the recruitment process and give postings to the selected candidates. The decision will also save Revanth Reddy Sarkar from embarrassment, as Opposition leaders have been making grave allegations against the Government in the Group I recruitment issue. BRS working president KTR had alleged that Congress Government has sold each Group I post for Rs 3 Cr, pushing Revanth Sarkar into a troublesome situation. He even demanded for a judicial probe.

The Single judge bench had given judgement cancelling the evaluation and Group I general rankings earlier, giving a big shock to selected candidates and Revanth Reddy Sarkar. Single bench ordered TGPSC to reevaluate Group I Mains examination within 8 months. The Single bench even ordered TGPSC to cancel and reconduct the examinations once again, if re-evaluation is not done within the stipulated time.

Previous OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
else

TRENDING

image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Latest

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Most Read

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions