Interim relief for Group I candidates

In a big relief for Group I candidates, the High Court Division bench issued a stay on the Single bench Judgement on Wednesday. The Division bench has set aside Single bench’s decision to cancel Group I rankings.

The High Court Division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar gave a stay on Single bench’s judgement, as it found no malpractices or favouritism in the conduct of Group I examinations by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy represented TGPSC in the case and explained to CJ about the care and precautions taken by the Government, to successfully conduct the Group I examinations, after almost a decade.

With the decision of HC’s Division bench, both 563 Group I selected candidates and Telangana Government have got a big relief. However this is just an interim relief, as the case hearing will go on and next judgement in the case will be given on October 16.

With the decision of the High Court Division bench, TGPSC can go ahead with the recruitment process and give postings to the selected candidates. The decision will also save Revanth Reddy Sarkar from embarrassment, as Opposition leaders have been making grave allegations against the Government in the Group I recruitment issue. BRS working president KTR had alleged that Congress Government has sold each Group I post for Rs 3 Cr, pushing Revanth Sarkar into a troublesome situation. He even demanded for a judicial probe.

The Single judge bench had given judgement cancelling the evaluation and Group I general rankings earlier, giving a big shock to selected candidates and Revanth Reddy Sarkar. Single bench ordered TGPSC to reevaluate Group I Mains examination within 8 months. The Single bench even ordered TGPSC to cancel and reconduct the examinations once again, if re-evaluation is not done within the stipulated time.