Home > Movie News

Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan

Published on August 31, 2025 by snehith

Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan

Mega hero Ram Charan, who became a pan-India sensation with RRR, is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming rural entertainer Peddi which is progressing at a brisk pace. The filming is happening in Mysuru and the team is presently canning a massive song featuring hundreds of artists with elaborate settings. After taking a one day break to attend the last rites of his grandmother in Hyderabad yesterday, Charan resumed shooting in Mysuru today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited Ram Charan to his residence in Mysuru on Sunday afternoon for a cordial meeting. After exchanging pleasantries, both Siddaramaiah and Ram Charan spent some quality time together and spoke for a while. Siddaramaiah felicitated Charan on this occasion and the RRR actor reciprocated the same to the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters and Charan’s fans in Karnataka reached the residence in large members to get a glimpse of this beautiful occasion. The photos are currently going viral on social media platforms.

Coincidentally, Peddi stars Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar in a significant role. Bollywood diva Jahnvi Kapoor is the female lead. Buchi Babu Sana is directing this village drama. The film is slated for release on March 27th.

