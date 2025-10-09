Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS

Published on October 9, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court Stays GO 9 Granting 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada Pre-Trailer: Intriguing and Fun
image
Video : Sircilla Election survey 2025
image
Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS
image
Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race

Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS

Kalvakuntla Kavitha has broken her silence with a powerful message. Once a strong pillar of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), now says there is no going back. Her words were clear. Even if her father KCR himself asked her to return, she would not.

Kavitha shared that she felt deeply hurt when those closest to her chose silence. When offensive comments were made against on her, both her father KCR and brother KTR stayed quiet. She said, that moment changed everything. It was then I realised that political image mattered more than personal bonds.

She also said she had always stood by the party. But when she needed support the most, the party turned its back. She also shared that during her time in jail, only her immediate family stood with her. Kavitha has not spoken to KCR since leaving the party but remains in touch with her mother every day.

Kavitha also highlighted how leaders who raised questions were slowly pushed aside. She mentioned names like Eatala Rajender and Jupally Krishna Rao. She said the party failed to stand by those who once gave their all.

She warned KTR to be cautious of Harish Rao. She believes internal groups are growing stronger. For now, she is not in a rush to start her own party. She is waiting for the right time. Her disappointment is deep in her interaction. But her voice is steady.

Next Video : Sircilla Election survey 2025 Previous Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race
else

TRENDING

image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada Pre-Trailer: Intriguing and Fun
image
Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race
image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody

Latest

image
Telangana High Court Stays GO 9 Granting 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada Pre-Trailer: Intriguing and Fun
image
Video : Sircilla Election survey 2025
image
Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS
image
Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race

Most Read

image
Telangana High Court Stays GO 9 Granting 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls
image
Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS
image
DGP Issues Stern Warning Ahead Of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Visit To Unfinished Medical College

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event