Kavitha Opens Up: A Deep Sense of Betrayal by BRS

Kalvakuntla Kavitha has broken her silence with a powerful message. Once a strong pillar of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), now says there is no going back. Her words were clear. Even if her father KCR himself asked her to return, she would not.

Kavitha shared that she felt deeply hurt when those closest to her chose silence. When offensive comments were made against on her, both her father KCR and brother KTR stayed quiet. She said, that moment changed everything. It was then I realised that political image mattered more than personal bonds.

She also said she had always stood by the party. But when she needed support the most, the party turned its back. She also shared that during her time in jail, only her immediate family stood with her. Kavitha has not spoken to KCR since leaving the party but remains in touch with her mother every day.

Kavitha also highlighted how leaders who raised questions were slowly pushed aside. She mentioned names like Eatala Rajender and Jupally Krishna Rao. She said the party failed to stand by those who once gave their all.

She warned KTR to be cautious of Harish Rao. She believes internal groups are growing stronger. For now, she is not in a rush to start her own party. She is waiting for the right time. Her disappointment is deep in her interaction. But her voice is steady.