Home > Politics

Kavitha’s Close Aide Gets Bail

Published on August 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Kavitha’s Close Aide Gets Bail

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Kavitha’s close aide, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinapally, who is alleged to have links to the Delhi excise policy case.

Kapil Sibal, advocate for Abhishek Boinapally, said that the petitioner was arrested in October 2022. He referred to AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail. Abhishek has been on interim bail since March 5th, considering his wife’s health condition, who is suffering from various ailments.

The Supreme Court has noted that Abhishek was in jail for 18 months and directed him to be on interim bail for five weeks. But since then, Boinapally has been out on interim bail. He challenged the Delhi High Court order on July 3rd, 2023, questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.

The Apex court has now granted bail and asked Abhishek to surrender his passport and not to leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for his visits to Hyderabad.

It is claimed by ED and CBI that he was involved in the meetings and was also involved in a conspiracy to launder money.

