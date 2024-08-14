x
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Harish Shankar’s bold statement about Ravi Teja

Published on August 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Harish Shankar’s bold statement about Ravi Teja

Harish Shankar is one director who never hesitates to speak out what he thinks. He has made several bold statements about his films and the actors he worked with. He is teaming up with Ravi Teja for the third time after Shock and Mirapakay. The film titled Mr Bachchan is hitting the screens tomorrow across the globe. During the promotions of the film, Harish Shankar made a strong statement on Ravi Teja. “All the experiments attempted by Ravi Teja failed badly. The audience never watched the interesting attempts made by Ravi Teja. After Idiot, Ravi Teja did Naa Autograph, but the film was rejected by the audience” told Harish Shankar.

He also said “He did films like Sambho Siva Shambo, Neninthe, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. All these films failed badly at the box-office. The audience are interested to watch Ravi Teja in films like Dhamaka. I decided not to experiment and decided to give what the audience are expecting from Ravi Teja. Mr Bachchan is a thorough entertainer and it has no resemblance to Raid told Harish Shankar. The film has Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers and Mickey J Meyer is the music director of Mr Bachchan.

