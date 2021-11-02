Keerthy Suresh to romance Nani

Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh worked together in Nenu Local and the film is one of the biggest hits in Nani’s career. The duo is all set to team up once again for Nani’s upcoming movie Dasara. Srikanth is making his directorial debut with this rustic romantic drama set in Telangana. One more top actress Samantha is said to have been in talks to play an important role in Dasara. Keerthy Suresh signed the dotted line recently and the makers will make an announcement very soon.

SLV Cinemas will produce Dasara and the shoot commences early next year. Nani sports a never-seen look for Dasara and the first look poster caught everyone’s attention. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and he is shooting for Ante Sundaraniki. The shoot of Ante Sundaraniki will be completed by December.