Suriya’s Jai Bhim Review: An eye-opening honest tale

Jai Bhim Review

Tamil actor Suriya is overwhelmed with the appreciation for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. His next offering Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime skipping the theatrical release. TJ Gnanvel directed Jai Bhim which is inspired by several real-life incidents that took place in 1993. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment produced Jai Bhim and the film has Prakash Raj, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan in other important roles. Jai Bhim is streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Here is the review of this realistic tale:

Story:

Sengenni (Lijomol) and Rajakannu (Manikandan) are a young couple from a lower caste (Irula community) in the village. The President of the village gets robbed and Rajakannu is framed in the case that he never committed. Soon Rajakannu goes missing from the police custody after he gets brutally man-handled. It is then, Sengenni approaches Advocate Chandra (Suriya) and the rest of the film is all about the evils in the society and how the lower caste are marginalized by those with power.

Analysis:

Jai Bhim is honest and is focused about the brutality of the cops, caste discrimination, the pain of Irulas and how a woman stands against the system with the support of an honest advocate. The best part of Jai Bhim is the screenplay and the hard-hitting narration. The courtroom episodes are well packed. Each and every actor is too good with their performances which makes Jai Bhim a must-watch if you are fond of realistic tales.

Jai Bhim sounds like an investigative thriller. Suriya’s role has no elevations that a lead actor has in a South Indian film. He behaves like the other role in the film. He plays the role of an activist and an advocate who takes up issues that are ignored in the society. The drama looks narrated in detail and the custodial torture is quite brutal. The climax delivers the justice.

Performances:

Suriya is terrific as an advocate. He is subtle and handled the role of Chandru in style. The actor should be appreciated for picking up such scripts. Lijo Mol Jose and her performance is the other highlight of the film. She plays a pregnant woman who struggles hard for her missing husband. Manikandan is perfect and flawless as Rajakannu in this hard-hitting drama. Rajisha Vijayan has been decent. Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh look perfect in their assignments.

Jai Bhim is inspired by an incident that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1993. The screenplay is the asset for the film and the dialogues are hard-hitting. The cinematography work is good and the background score matches with the mood of Jai Bhim. With some good production values and editing work, Jai Bhim excels in all the departments. TJ Gnanvel’s work is highly impressive.

Verdict:

Jai Bhim is hard-hitting, realistic and it makes an impressive watch because of the top-class performances.