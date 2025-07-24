x
Home > Politics

Key Development in AP Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notices, SIT Tracks Fugitives

Published on July 24, 2025 by nymisha

Key Development in AP Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notices, SIT Tracks Fugitives

A major development has taken place in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has already arrested 12 individuals, including MP Mithun Reddy, continues to investigate the matter.

In a recent move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Chandra Reddy, Director of Sharvani Distilleries. He has been asked to appear before the ED on the 28th of this month. The ED has already registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the scam.

Allegations suggest that a portion of the scam money was illegally invested in foreign ventures. Between 2019 and 2024, Sharvani Alka Brew Private Limited reportedly supplied liquor to the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), earning a turnover of ₹894 crore. According to SIT’s recent chargesheet, the company produced several liquor brands, including Andhra Gold Whisky, Old Admiral Brandy, and Aristocrat Premium Whisky.

The SIT also alleges that the firm paid ₹133 crore in bribes to the liquor syndicate in exchange for business benefits. In light of this, ED has summoned Chandra Reddy for questioning.

Meanwhile, the SIT has issued Red Corner Notices against several suspects who have fled the country. Efforts are underway to bring them back to India, with plans to seek Interpol’s assistance if necessary. Out of the total accused, 12 have been arrested so far, while 9 are believed to be absconding overseas.

The SIT also revealed that these 9 individuals are part of a private extortion network allegedly established by Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, a key figure in the case. Their names have been included in the official charge sheet as the prime accused.

else

