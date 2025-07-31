Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media

Kiara Advani gave a blast for her fans with her bikini treat from her upcoming movie War 2. The actress slipped into a two-piece bikini to show off her toned body. The shots of Kiara Advani in a bikini were presented in the teaser and trailer. Her shots were circulated all over social media. Today, the first single shot on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani was out. Kiara Advani’s bikini show video is shown in the song. The videos and visuals are now all over the internet.

Kiara Advani’s bikini show is one of the major highlights, predicts her fans. The actress will have a glamorous show and has high voltage action episodes in War 2. The promotions of the film will start soon and Kiara Advani will miss the promotions as she is on a maternity break. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action entertainer and it has Hrithik Roshan, NTR in the lead roles. Produced by Yashraj Films, War 2 will hit the screens on August 14th across the globe.