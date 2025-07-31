x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media

Kiara Advani gave a blast for her fans with her bikini treat from her upcoming movie War 2. The actress slipped into a two-piece bikini to show off her toned body. The shots of Kiara Advani in a bikini were presented in the teaser and trailer. Her shots were circulated all over social media. Today, the first single shot on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani was out. Kiara Advani’s bikini show video is shown in the song. The videos and visuals are now all over the internet.

Kiara Advani’s bikini show is one of the major highlights, predicts her fans. The actress will have a glamorous show and has high voltage action episodes in War 2. The promotions of the film will start soon and Kiara Advani will miss the promotions as she is on a maternity break. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action entertainer and it has Hrithik Roshan, NTR in the lead roles. Produced by Yashraj Films, War 2 will hit the screens on August 14th across the globe.

Previous Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
else

TRENDING

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Two Big Announcements from Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi Film

Latest

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Most Read

image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit