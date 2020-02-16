Kill me if you want, Asaduddin tells BJP

MIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi made extreme comments on the BJP government at the Centre on the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Owaisi sarcastically said that they would teach their children to scold and berate PM Modi for his objectionable policies. They would not be frightened even if they were imprisoned for just rebuking Modi Circar.

Owaisi, who is touring in Gulbarga in Karnataka, asked the BJP leaders to kill him if they are not able to tolerate his party. Owaisi has been holding massive rallies and protests all over against the CAA and NRC. Owaisi said that it would not be difficult to kill him as he has been moving around without any security for over two decades.

Owaisi also targetted the Congress leaders, saying that he would trample their statements under his feet. MIM has been totally opposing both BJP and Congress in Telangana. There is criticism that its indirect support is giving a definite edge to the TRS in Telangana elections.