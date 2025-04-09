Kingdom Release: All Eyes on Anirudh

Kingdom is the next big attempt from Vijay Deverakonda and the shoot of the film is in the final stages. The post-production work of this action drama is happening and the film is slated for May 30th release. All eyes are focused on Anirudh, the music composer of the film. Anirudh is busy with some of the biggest projects of Indian cinema and he is taking longer than predicted to complete his work and deliver the background score.

The team of Kingdom is waiting for Anirudh to deliver the work on time. Anirudh has to complete the work on the background score of Kingdom and deliver it to ensure a smooth release of the film. The team is waiting for Anirudh for now. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments have invested big on Kingdom and a major portion of the shoot took place in Sri Lanka.