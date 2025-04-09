x
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Kingdom Release: All Eyes on Anirudh

Published on April 9, 2025 by swathy

Kingdom Release: All Eyes on Anirudh

Kingdom is the next big attempt from Vijay Deverakonda and the shoot of the film is in the final stages. The post-production work of this action drama is happening and the film is slated for May 30th release. All eyes are focused on Anirudh, the music composer of the film. Anirudh is busy with some of the biggest projects of Indian cinema and he is taking longer than predicted to complete his work and deliver the background score.

The team of Kingdom is waiting for Anirudh to deliver the work on time. Anirudh has to complete the work on the background score of Kingdom and deliver it to ensure a smooth release of the film. The team is waiting for Anirudh for now. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments have invested big on Kingdom and a major portion of the shoot took place in Sri Lanka.

