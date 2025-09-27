Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience

Hero Kiran Abbavaram described K-Ramp as a youthful entertainer with strong repeat value. Speaking at the press meet, he said the movie will be a perfect festive watch for families this Diwali.

He revealed that while his character plays a carefree youngster, Yukti Tareja’s role is completely crazy, and their combination has created mad fun. “You might have already seen glimpses of it in the promos, but in theatres it will be an even bigger vibe,” Kiran said.

Directed by Jains Nani, K-Ramp features Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Tareja, Naresh, Sai Kumar, and Vennela Kishore. With music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku, the film promises a mix of fun, emotion, and mass entertainment.