x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience

Published on September 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
image
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience
image
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
image
Suhas Blessed with a Baby Boy
image
Pic Talk: Triptii Dimri’s Bold Pose

Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience

Hero Kiran Abbavaram described K-Ramp as a youthful entertainer with strong repeat value. Speaking at the press meet, he said the movie will be a perfect festive watch for families this Diwali.

He revealed that while his character plays a carefree youngster, Yukti Tareja’s role is completely crazy, and their combination has created mad fun. “You might have already seen glimpses of it in the promos, but in theatres it will be an even bigger vibe,” Kiran said.

Directed by Jains Nani, K-Ramp features Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Tareja, Naresh, Sai Kumar, and Vennela Kishore. With music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku, the film promises a mix of fun, emotion, and mass entertainment.

Next Heavy rains impacting OG collections Previous PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
else

TRENDING

image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
image
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience
image
Suhas Blessed with a Baby Boy

Latest

image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
image
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience
image
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
image
Suhas Blessed with a Baby Boy
image
Pic Talk: Triptii Dimri’s Bold Pose

Most Read

image
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
image
Heavy Rains Flood Musi River, 1,000 Shifted to Relief Camps in Hyderabad
image
Chandrababu steps in to control Assembly decorum

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions