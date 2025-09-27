x
Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Published on September 27, 2025 by snehith

Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on Thursday amid high expectations and collected impressive revenues in all territories due to the massive buzz on the film among fans and audiences. The gangster drama reportedly punched out around 150 Crores gross and emerged as one of the biggest openers of all time. On Friday, there is a steep fall in collections due to the underwhelming word of mouth.

The film now requires a solid run on Saturday and Sunday to end the first weekend on a high and carry the momentum forward during the Dussehra festival to ensure that the buyers are in safe zone. Unfortunately, heavy rains in both Telugu states are affecting the collections in many areas. On the second day, the film grossed close to 30 Crores and shocked the trade circles because of the huge fall in numbers after a terrific opening day.

On Saturday, the trend does not look any better and the torrential rains are further playing a spoilsport for walk-ins. Biggest areas like Hyderabad are experiencing incessant rains due to which the evening shows are likely to be impacted. The fate of the buyers depends on how well the film performs during the first weekend in both Andhra and Telangana. In Overseas, OG collected $ 4 Million in two days and set to emerge as blockbuster there.

Sujeeth’s stylish presentation, Thaman’s commendable work and Pawan Kalyan’s whistle worthy performance are the biggest takeaways for the film.

