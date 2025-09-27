x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?

Published on September 27, 2025 by sankar

Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool

Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?

Top writer turned director Koratala Siva directed Devara: Part 1 last year and the film completed one year today. He is in waiting mode for the arrival of NTR and there are a lot of speculations going on about Devara 2. Koratala Siva has been working on multiple scripts and there are strong speculations that he will produce a film featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Koratala Siva may soon work with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Telugu360 has inquired about this. The talented writer and director has been keen to meet Balakrishna to discuss a script and the meeting is scheduled to take place soon. Koratala Siva hasn’t met NBK for now. Balakrishna is busy completing Akhanda 2 and he has films with Gopichand Malineni and Krish. He is occupied for the next one year. It is unclear if Koratala Siva will narrate a script for Balakrishna or his son Mokshagna. It is also unclear if Koratala Siva is lining up a film after Balayya completes his current commitments. The meeting between Balakrishna and Koratala Siva is scheduled soon.

